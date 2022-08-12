RioDeFi Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $905,472.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

According to CryptoCompare, "RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. "

