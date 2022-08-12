Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17,156.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $17,156.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.