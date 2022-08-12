RKL Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.