RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

