RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in FMC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.16. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

