RMPL Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (RMPL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One RMPL coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $195,653.43 and approximately $19.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00038322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00066577 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

