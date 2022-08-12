Robert W. Baird Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $55.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WDC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

