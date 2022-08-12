Robert W. Baird Trims Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price to $5.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of JNCE opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

