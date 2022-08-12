Robert Yu Lang Mao Sells 2,000 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.9 %

ERII traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 238,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,541,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 449,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.