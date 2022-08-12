Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.19. 232,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,959,134. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Roblox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

