Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roblox Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 47.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 60.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

