Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.42.
Rocket Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.
Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies
In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,252,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,164.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 812,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
