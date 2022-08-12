Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,252,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,164.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 812,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,905,909 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 331,097 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

