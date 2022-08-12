Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,836,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

