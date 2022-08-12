Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RKLY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the first quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

