Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

RSI stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.39. 58,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.81 million and a PE ratio of 14.20. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$5.31 and a 52 week high of C$6.59.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$194,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,914 shares in the company, valued at C$989,900.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $923,258.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

