Ronald Frost Sells 20,000 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,201,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.