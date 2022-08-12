Rope ($ROPE) Price Hits $3.80 on Exchanges

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Rope has a market cap of $106,447.13 and $181.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rope has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00015975 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rope

