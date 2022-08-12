Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $45.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

