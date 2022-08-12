Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.84) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CBK stock opened at €6.91 ($7.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.14. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.