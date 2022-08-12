Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 6,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.99.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.