Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 4.0% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,759. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.