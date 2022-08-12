Royal Bank of Canada Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$41.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$37.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.30. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$16.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.26.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

