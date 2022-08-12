Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.43.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 19.22. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock worth $24,753,679 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,384,000 after buying an additional 449,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.