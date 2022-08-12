Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.24

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as low as $9.90. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,268 shares changing hands.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 202.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 61,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.