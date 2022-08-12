Rupiah Token (IDRT) One Day Volume Hits $91,391.00

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and $91,391.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004221 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00127288 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067908 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

