Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

