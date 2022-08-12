Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $646,351.49 and approximately $633.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,885.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.56 or 0.07894125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00176110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00257543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.04 or 0.00682608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00587444 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005477 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,924,947 coins and its circulating supply is 39,807,634 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

