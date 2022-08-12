Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance

SCCB opened at $25.25 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

