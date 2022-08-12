SafeBlast 24-Hour Volume Reaches $74,222.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $728,498.23 and $74,222.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00595347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00261334 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016873 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

