SafeCapital Market Capitalization Tops $5,076.94 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $5,076.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00150144 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009362 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1,537.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 735.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.