SafePal Price Up 1.2% This Week (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $47.15 million and $12.42 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00103494 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00025742 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

