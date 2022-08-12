Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,853,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HCMAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,232. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.