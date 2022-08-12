Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.12.

Shares of RY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

