Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

