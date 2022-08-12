Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 680,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,761,544. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

