Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alpha Star Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

ALSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

