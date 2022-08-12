Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Saipem from €5.71 ($5.83) to €6.19 ($6.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Saipem from €5.71 ($5.83) to €6.19 ($6.32) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Saipem from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Saipem Stock Performance

SAPMY opened at $0.26 on Monday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

Saipem Announces Dividend

Saipem Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.3217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.62%.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

