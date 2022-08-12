Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Up 4,900.2% in July

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,100 shares, an increase of 4,900.2% from the July 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Thursday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

