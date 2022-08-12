Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

