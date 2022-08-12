Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday.

Salzgitter Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SZG stock opened at €25.92 ($26.45) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 1 year high of €48.76 ($49.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

