Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.29. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

