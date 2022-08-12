Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Sanofi stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

