Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,752,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,715. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22.

Sanofi Company Profile





Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

