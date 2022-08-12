Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SISXF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Savaria Stock Performance

SISXF remained flat at $11.34 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. Savaria has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

