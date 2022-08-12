Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.92. The company had a trading volume of 65,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.57. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$959.74 million and a P/E ratio of 74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$183.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8962052 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

