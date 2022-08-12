Savix (SVX) Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $63,790.61 and $1,078.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,144.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 160,220 coins and its circulating supply is 67,608 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.