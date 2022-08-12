Scentre Group (SCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 14th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Scentre Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64.
Scentre Group Company Profile
