Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 5,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.
Scheid Vineyards Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.
Scheid Vineyards Company Profile
Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.
