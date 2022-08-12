Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Update

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SAMAW remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.23. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.63.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

