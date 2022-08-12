Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

